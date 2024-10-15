Totally nuts! Conker world rocked by cheating storm after men's champion found with steel conker in pocket

'King Conker' David Jakins is being investigated over claims of possible cheating. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The World Conker Championships is investigating claims of cheating after the men's champion was discovered with a steel chestnut in his pocket.

David Jakins, who won the title for the first time in Southwick, Northamptonshire, on Sunday, had been competing since 1977.

However, after his victory, the 82-year-old was searched by organizers and found carrying a metal replica of a conker.

Jakins, a retired engineer, has denied using the metal chestnut during the tournament.

In addition to competing, Jakins also served as the competition’s top judge, called the "King Conker," responsible for drilling and stringing competitors' chestnuts.

Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, who lost to Jakins in the men’s final, expressed suspicion of "foul play," according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old contestant stated, "My conker shattered with one hit, which is highly unusual... I suspect foul play and have raised my concerns with the organisers."

Kelci Banschbach, a 34-year-old from Indianapolis, defeated the men’s champion in the grand final, becoming the first American to win the competition, which saw over 200 participants.

Jakins responded, saying, "I had the steel conker in my pocket, but it’s just something I carry for laughs.

"I didn’t use it in the competition," he stressed.

"He acknowledged helping prepare the conkers before the tournament but denied any wrongdoing.

"This wasn’t cheating or a fix, and I didn’t tamper with the strings," he added.

Competitor Neil Morbey takes part in the annual World Conker Championships in Southwick, Peterborough. Picture: Alamy

St John Burkett, a spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, confirmed that the allegations are under investigation.

"Claims have been made that King Conker swapped his original conker for the metal one later found in his pocket," Burkett explained.

"Players choose their conkers from a sack before each round.

"There are also suggestions that King Conker may have marked the strings of tougher nuts.

"We can confirm he was involved in preparing the conkers before the event, including drilling and stringing them."

Over 2,000 conkers were prepared for the tournament.

Since 1965, the event has raised £420,000 for charity.