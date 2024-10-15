Exclusive

'Nonsense': 'King Conker' swings back amid cheating row over claims of ‘steel chestnut’ at World Conker Championships

'King Conker' David Jakins has defended himself from cheating allegations were made against him. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The 'King Conker' has swung back at accusations of cheating at the recent World Conker Championships.

David Jakins is under investigation after he was discovered with a steel chestnut in his pocket at the annual World Conker Championships.

He won the title for the first time at the competition held in Southwick, Peterborough on Sunday - where he has been competing since 1977.

However, after his victory, the 82-year-old was searched by organisers and found carrying a metal replica of a conker.

Jakins, a retired engineer, told LBC the allegations were a "load of nonsense".

David Jakins was investigated after he was discovered with a steel chestnut in his pocket. Picture: Getty

'No truth'

Jakins said it was "absolutely impossible to cheat" in the tournament, and that there was "no truth" in the allegations.

St.John Burkett, from the World Conker Association, has confirmed an investigation into the incident is still underway.

Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, who lost to Jakins in the men’s final, expressed suspicion of "foul play," according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old contestant stated, "My conker shattered with one hit, which is highly unusual... I suspect foul play and have raised my concerns with the organisers."

Jakins has been playing conkers for 40 years. Picture: Alamy

Jakins added he has been playing conkers for 40 years, and often plays with his son, daughter and grandchildren.

He also said that he took part in conker events "for fun and for charity".

Since 1965, the event has raised £420,000 for charity.

Competitor Neil Morbey wearing a conker themed hat in the annual World Conker Championships at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough. Picture: Alamy

Over 2,000 conkers were prepared for the tournament which is held in the village of Southwick near Oundle in the Northamptonshire countryside on the 2nd Sunday of October.

The event website reads: "Thousands flock to the event to watch our competitors battle and to support our cause to raise money to help the visually impaired.

"Since we are a 'world' championship, people come from across the globe to join the experience."

Over the years, the tournament has had been entries from across the world.

In 1976 the title went overseas for the first time when was won by the Mexican, Jorge Ramirez.

In 2000 the first overseas Ladies title was claimed by Austria's Selma Becker.