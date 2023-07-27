'Blood on their hands': Relative of girl killed and sexually assaulted by brother slams social services

27 July 2023, 06:41 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 06:43

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape
Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape. Picture: Facebook/Police

By Kit Heren

A relative of a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by her brother have hit out at the social services, claiming that they have "her blood on their hands".

Connor Gibson, 20, attacked his teenage sister Amber in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on November 26 2021 - strangling and sexually assaulting her with the intention of raping her.

Gibson denied the attack but was found guilty on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on a combination of CCTV and DNA evidence, including his bloodstained jacket.

The brother and sister were moved out of their family home as young children after their father was persistently violent with their mother.

They were placed into a foster home, but this didn't work out and Amber moved into care, while Connor remained with the foster family.

A family member said that the local council's social services team had blocked their grandparents' efforts to have the Gibson children stay with them.

"The social work department has blood on its hands," a relative said.

"Ambers’ grandparents, Mr and Mrs Adams, are lovely people and did their best for the children, but they needed more help from the authorities and didn’t get it," the unnamed family member told MailOnline.

"It put an enormous financial strain on the Adams, when they had the kids, but they were offered no help. The council seemed to prefer to spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds placing Amber and Connor with foster parents, rather than their own family."

South Lanarkshire Council's social work department said that the case was "truly" tragic and an independent investigation was taking place. A source with knowledge of the matter said that Amber and Connor's family had never applied for custody.

Read more: Chilling moment brother, 20, leads sister, 16, to woodland before sexually assaulting and strangling her

Read more: Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

Connor Gibson found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of his sister

It comes after it emerged that their father Peter Gibson, 62, was convicted of ten charges earlier this year that took place between June 2001 and February 2008, including rape.

Gibson tied his victim up and blindfolded her up. He also grabbed his victim by the neck, which restricted her breathing.

Other offences included the indecent assault of a young boy, punching and kicking him.

He was also found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards another boy, and physically assaulting him and threatening the child.

A judge ordered him to be supervised for a further three years on his release.

In his son's case, new footage released by police shows the younger Gibson walking his sister to her death, then walking back alone, after murdering her.

At one point in the chilling CCTV footage released by prosecutors, Gibson can be seen leaning against railings, apparently exhausted from the attack.

Tragic teen Amber was reported missing on Friday November 26 2021, and her body found in Cadzow Glen two days later.

Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her
Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her. Picture: Supplied

Connor Gibson was arrested on December 1.

The day before his arrest he posted on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X”

The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered
The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered. Picture: Crown Office

The court heard "widespread" blood staining was found on his jacket and that his DNA was found on her shorts and underwear, which had been "forcibly torn off".

Their foster father, Craig Niven said he tried not to leave them in each other’s company because they were "not a good mix".

Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing
Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing. Picture: Facebook

Also on trial was Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by intimately touching and concealing Amber's body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services.

Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister
Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister. Picture: Crown Office

He also denied the charges and had lodged a special defence of alibi.

Amber's body was found at Cadzow Glen on November 28, 2021.

Professor Soumen Sengupta, Director of Health and Social Care for South Lanarkshire, said: "This has been a truly tragic case, and our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Amber.

"There are established procedures in place for tragic events of this nature which are designed to ensure that events are fully understood and, if necessary, learned from.‘In this case, after Amber’s death the Care Inspectorate and the Chair of the Child Protection Committee (CPC) were informed. The CPC acted to establish an independent review under an extremely experienced independent expert in the field.

"They have already carried out most of the work involved and will now be able to conclude the review, including interviewing people who were witnesses in the criminal case.

"The results of the review will be delivered to the CPC once complete and then shared with the Public Protection Chief Officer Group. It is anticipated that the findings will be publicly reported in an appropriate format."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Children missing from school are more likely to commit crime

Thousands of 'ghost children' who gave up on school in Covid to 'cause huge crimewave'

Hollywood Strikes

California Governor Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56

Sinéad O'Connor's poignant final photo and last public words revealed, after the Irish pop icon dies aged 56

Niger Tensions

Mutinous soldiers claim to have overthrown Niger’s president

The prime minister failed to answer a number of questions at the inquiry on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak heckled at infected blood inquiry after failing to confirm timeframe for wider compensation scheme

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Tributes to Irish pop icon Sinead O'connor who died aged 56 - just 18 months after beloved son Shane's death

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was awaiting the verdict of his trial earlier this month.

British rapper-turned Jihadi, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, found dead in Spanish prison ahead of terror charges verdict

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.

Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’

Michael Jackson taken to hospital

Michael Jackson employees ‘had no legal duty to protect children from pop star’

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared

President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 - just 18 months after death of her 17-year-old son Shane
Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety
Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine
Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals
Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit