Chilling moment brother, 20, leads sister, 16, to woodland before sexually assaulting and strangling her

25 July 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 18:05

Connor Gibson found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of his sister

By Chay Quinn

Chilling CCTV footage captured the moment a brother walked his sister to an area of woodland before trying to rape her and then strangling her to death.

Connor Gibson, 20, attacked his sister Amber in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on November 26 2021 - strangling and sexually assaulting her with the intention of raping her.

Gibson denied the attack but was found guilty today after a jury found him guilty on a combination of CCTV and DNA evidence, including his bloodstained jacket.

Connor was seen disposing of a bag on CCTV in the hours after the murder - before resting his hands against railing, seemingly contemplating his wicked act.

New footage released by police shows the killer walking his sister to her death, then walking back alone, after murdering her.

At one point in the chilling CCTV footage released by prosecutors today, Gibson can be seen leaning against railings, apparently exhausted from the attack.

Tragic teen Amber was reported missing on Friday November 26 and her body found in Cadzow Glen two days later.

Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her
Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her. Picture: Supplied

He was arrested on December 1. The day before his arrest he posted on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X”

The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered
The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered. Picture: Crown Office

The court heard ‘widespread’ blood staining was found on his jacket and that his DNA was found on her shorts and underwear, which had been ‘forcibly torn off’.

Their foster father, Craig Niven said he tried not to leave them in each other’s company because they were ‘not a good mix’.

Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing
Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing. Picture: Facebook

Also on trial was Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by intimately touching and concealing Amber's body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services.

Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister
Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister. Picture: Crown Office

He also denied the charges and had lodged a special defence of alibi.

Amber's body was found at Cadzow Glen on November 28, 2021.

