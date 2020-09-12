Conor McGregor arrested for ‘attempted sexual assault and exhibition’

12 September 2020, 18:05 | Updated: 12 September 2020, 18:06

Conor McGregor has been arrested for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure
Conor McGregor has been arrested for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Conor McGregor has been arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, according to reports.

The UFC champion was arrested and taken into custody by French police following an alleged incident, according to the AFP news agency.

A statement from the prosecutor read: "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police."

Mr McGregor has denied the reports through a representative, who said: “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

TMZ reports that the alleged incident took place in a bar on Thursday.

Mr McGregor has not fought in the UFC since last January, when he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

The professional fighter had been teasing a comeback and said he let drug-testing agents onto his yacht earlier this week.

He has been sailing around the Mediterranean with his fiancee Dee Devlin, who he proposed to last month, TMZ reports.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir John Major (L) and Tony Blair (R) have united against Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation

Former PMs unite against Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation

Confederate Monument Protest

Charlottesville removes Confederate statue near rally site

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing on Barnhill Road

Man tasered and arrested after fatal stabbing in Wembley

Yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets in a number of French cities

Clashes as yellow vest protesters return to central Paris

The latest figures represent the largest Saturday increase since early May

3,497 new cases in 24 hours as Covid resurges across UK

NHS workers have been protesting in central London

'Stop clapping, start paying': NHS staff call for increased wages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy slates government's 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

David Lammy slates 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

Police Federation Chair: UK needs to get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

Police Federation Chair: UK must get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations
Maajid Nawaz: PM's claims about EU's Brexit intentions 'an exaggeration'

Maajid Nawaz: PM's claims about EU's Brexit intentions 'an exaggeration'
Public are more polarised over pandemic than Brexit, says think tank chief

Britain is more divided by coronavirus pandemic than Brexit, reveals think tank chief
Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice
Boris Johnson 'playing with fire' in Northern Ireland over Brexit, says caller from Irish border

Northern Ireland Peace Process 'being used and manipulated' by Boris Johnson, caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London