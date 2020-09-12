Conor McGregor arrested for ‘attempted sexual assault and exhibition’

Conor McGregor has been arrested for alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Conor McGregor has been arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, according to reports.

The UFC champion was arrested and taken into custody by French police following an alleged incident, according to the AFP news agency.

A statement from the prosecutor read: "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police."

Mr McGregor has denied the reports through a representative, who said: “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

TMZ reports that the alleged incident took place in a bar on Thursday.

Mr McGregor has not fought in the UFC since last January, when he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

The professional fighter had been teasing a comeback and said he let drug-testing agents onto his yacht earlier this week.

He has been sailing around the Mediterranean with his fiancee Dee Devlin, who he proposed to last month, TMZ reports.