Conor McGregor deletes vile rant about woman he raped after civil jury found him liable for 2018 attack

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has deleted a tirade on social media in which he vowed to appeal a civil court jury's verdict that he sexually assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel room.

The jury in the civil case against Mr McGregor delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon, awarding Nikita Hand damages worth €248,603 (roughly £206,600).

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he "brutally raped and battered" Ms Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin. Picture: Alamy

McGregor deleted the rant in which he vowed to fight the verdict - saying his victim was a 'vicious liar' and celebrating Ms Hand losing her case against a second man James Lawrence.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, lost her case against another Mr Lawrence, who she accused of assaulting her by allegedly having sex without her consent at the same hotel.

He had previously wrote in the now-deleted thread: "Justice was served for James Lawrence, yes! Deplorable what they done. Nikita hand, vicious liar! APPEAL!"

Another post read: "Two men falsely accused. One vindicated, the other soon to be!

"Congrats James Lawrence on absolute exoneration! Twice this heinous accusation was put to you and twice it was shown as FALSE! LIES! It is absolutely disgraceful what they put you through here. Disgraceful!

"I look forward to seeing you further vindicate yourself and lambast those responsible in court! We know what happened that night! Everyone present knows, yet it was ignored. Every single statement of persons present on the night was ignored. And they all disputed Nikita’s LIES!

"However James they did believe you but just in certain parts for some strange reason. And they apparently did not believe Danielle Kealy at all. Laughable!

"Also with the damages (60k and 188k, interesting choice of figures) it seems they didn’t believe Nikita much either. How could they, her original story was she was gang raped by security and chased from the hotel on foot. Absolute nonsense.

"How these lies were accepted, I will never know. A court of feeling and opinion, brainwashed into people via the mainstream media. Not of fact!"

McGregor deleted the rant in which he vowed to fight the verdict - saying his victim was a 'vicious liar' and celebrating Ms Hand losing her case against a second man James Lawrence. Picture: Alamy

In a different post, McGregor again vowed to appeal the decision, writing on social media: "I will be appealing today's decision.

"The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages.

"I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed.

"I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide."

Following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge's charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning with its verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him.

Mr McGregor was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin. Picture: Alamy

He sat in the back row of the court, between his partner and mother, Margaret.

Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters.

A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

Nikita Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep "pushing forward for justice".

She said: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice."I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter's, my family and friends tremendously.

"It's something that I'll never forget for the rest of my life.

"Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter."

Asked if she felt vindicated following the jury's decision, she said: "Yes, I do. Thank you."