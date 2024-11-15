Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

15 November 2024, 19:00 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 19:06

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor is accused of rape after a Christmas night out in December 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Conor McGregor has told police during questioning that the woman accusing him of rape "moaned with pleasure" during what he described as a "long session" of consensual sex in a hotel, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MMA fighter read a pre-prepared statement he had provided to Gardai regarding the alleged incident - referring to it in court as "my version of events", according to the MailOnline.

Mr McGregor is facing an accusation in the civil action that he "brutally raped and battered" Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for sexual assault.

The Irish sportsman claims he had consensual sex with Ms Hand twice in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin, as does his co-defendant.

All the evidence in the civil case has now been put before the jury.

Nikita Ni Laimhin, who is also known as Nikita Hand, leaving the High Court in Dublin, where she is claiming civil damages against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and another man, alleging she was sexually assaulted
Nikita Hand leaving the High Court in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

Today, Mr McGregor read aloud a statement he gave to police about the night in question, which containing graphic details.

"It was a long session,' he read.

"For instance, at one point, she had her legs on my shoulders… then she had her legs wrapped around my waist,' he said.

"At different points I remember her saying, 'F**k me, f**k me,' to encourage me,' he read... She was moaning with pleasure."

He also previously claimed the pair had "athletic sex".





MMA fighter Conor McGregor, outside the High Court in Dublin
MMA fighter Conor McGregor, outside the High Court in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

Dr Basil John Farnan, former principal forensic medical officer for Northern Ireland and a GP, was the final witness called in the High Court action.

The jury has heard eight days of evidence.

Dr Farnan was asked to explain how bruising can come about and how quickly it can appear on the skin.

He told the court that bruising can be different in size and colour and that there can be a delay in its appearance.

Dr Farnan said that bruises can appear hours after the trauma, or there can be a longer delay.

The court previously heard that the mother-of-one was left with extensive bruises and abrasions over her body, including purple and blue bruising along her hands and wrists, a bloodied scratch on her breast and tenderness on her neck after she was allegedly placed in a "choke-hold" by Mr McGregor.

Mr McGregor has denied that he caused the bruising across her body, saying they could have been caused when she "swan dived" into the bath in the hotel room.

Dr Farnan was also asked about women having sex while using a tampon.

He said that it was not a question he had been asked, and it would have been a "peculiar" question.

The court was previously told that Ms Hand had been using a tampon on the night she was allegedly assaulted.

James Lawrence is also accused
James Lawrence is also accused. Picture: Alamy

Dr Daniel Kane, a gynaecologist and forensic examiner in sexual assault cases, previously said he had to use forceps to remove the tampon, which had been "wedged inside", the day after the alleged assault.

Mr Justice Alex Owens told the jury on Friday that they have now heard all the evidence from the plaintiff and defence.

The jury of eight women and four men were told he will discuss legal issues that have arisen from the evidence with counsel on both sides.

They were also told that an issue paper, outlining the issues that the jury must consider in reaching its decision, will be given to them.

He said that they are the decision-makers and their role is to evaluate all the facts and come to a conclusion.

They were told to return on Tuesday, when they will hear closing speeches and the judge's charge, before retiring.

The jury was told not to Google or carry out their own research in relation to the case, that they are not entitled to consult law books or look up the meaning of an assault or special damages.

"Stay well away from that. I will explain that to you," he said.

The trial is a civil case in Dublin High Court after the director of Public Prosecutions in Ireland refused to charge Mr McGregor criminally.

Doyle rammed the stolen car into the police officer.

Moment teenage car thief rams police officer off motorbike during chase, leaving PC seriously hurt

