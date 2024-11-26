Conor McGregor vows to appeal rape case as he claims regrets for 'cheating on the woman I love most in the world'

Conor McGregor lost his civil rape case to Nikita Hand. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Conor McGregor issued a shock statement on Monday night in which he vowed to appeal his civil rape case and claimed he'd only made the mistake of being unfaithful to his partner.

Nikita Hand, who accused Mr McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, won her claim against him for damages in a civil case at the High Court in the Irish capital on Friday.

The UFC fighter has already posted and deleted a rant about his victim.

A demonstration in solidarity with Ms Hand took place on Monday night.

Mr McGregor said in a statement posted online saying that he would appeal the decision, and that he was sorry for being unfaithful to his partner Dee Devlin, with whom he has four children.

"People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes," he said.

Nikita Hand after the case was decided in her favour. Picture: Alamy

"Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That's all on me.

He added that he regretted the events of the night in question but that he'd instructed his lawyers to appeal the decision.

Mr McGregor said: "I can't go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side.

"That's it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!"

A demonstration calling for increased action on violence against women in Dublin. Picture date: Monday November 25, 2024. Picture: Alamy

At the demonstration in Dublin, Ms Hand was described as "incredibly brave" and celebrated for "standing up for survivors" of assault.

Monday's protest march was organised by the socialist feminist movement group Rosa to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Participants chanted "stand with Nikita" and "no more fear, no more shaming - we reject your victim blaming" as they carried signs and banners through the capital's streets.

The demonstration was bookended by speeches from attendees including organisers Ruth Coppinger, a councillor and general election candidate for People Before Profit in Dublin West, and Natasha O'Brien, who became a national figure in activism on violence against women after a soldier received a suspended sentence for assaulting her.

Ms Coppinger told the crowd that Ms Hand, who she characterised as "an incredibly brave woman", was watching live video of the event remotely. She said Ms Hand was not attending personally as she needed time to recover after the civil case.

She said the "overwhelming support of the Irish public is definitely with Nikita".

On a cold night in Dublin, Ms O'Brien was cheered as she told those gathered that she was "in awe" of Ms Hand's courage.

She said Ireland let out a collective "sigh of relief" after the jury in the civil case found in favour of Ms Hand in her case against Mr McGregor.

"But, for me - it was a split second because in came all these questions flooding in: Why did Nikita have to fight alone?"

She added: "This really hits home for me, it is like a kick in the guts."

She said she had cried "so many tears" over the weeks of the trial.

Ms O'Brien said Ms Hand had refused to be ignored.

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he "brutally raped and battered" Ms Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Ms Hand was taken in an ambulance to the Rotunda Hospital the following day where she was assessed in the sexual assault treatment unit (SATU).

A paramedic who examined Ms Hand the day after the assault had told the court she had not seen "someone so bruised" in a long time.

Nikita Hand speaking to the media outside the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against Conor McGregor. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hand broke down several times as she gave evidence for almost three days and sought a number of breaks.

The jury had been told Ms Hand had to leave her job as a hairdresser and has not been able to work since, because of her mental health, that her relationship with her partner ended months after the incident, she had to move out of her home in Drimnagh, and her mortgage is now in arrears.

After eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge's charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning their verdict.

Conor McGregor leaves court after the court announced the jury's decision. Picture: Getty

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was 248,603.60 euros (£206,714.31).

Speaking outside court on Friday, Ms Hand said she hoped her case would remind victims of assault to keep "pushing forward for justice".

She added: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be, speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice."