Conor McGregor raped woman in hotel, civil jury finds, as she is awarded damages

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The jury in the civil case against Mr McGregor delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon.

The total amount of damages awarded to Nikita Hand by the jury was €248,603 (roughly £206,600).

Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he "brutally raped and battered" Ms Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Read more: Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

Read more: Conor McGregor accused of raping and choking woman after snorting cocaine

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, lost her case against another man, James Lawrence, who she accused of assaulting her by allegedly having sex without her consent at the same hotel.

Following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge's charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning with its verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him.

Mr McGregor was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin. Picture: Alamy

He sat in the back row of the court, between his partner and mother, Margaret.

Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters.

A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.

Nikita Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep "pushing forward for justice".

She said: "I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

"I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter's, my family and friends tremendously.

"It's something that I'll never forget for the rest of my life.

"Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter."

Asked if she felt vindicated following the jury's decision, she said: "Yes, I do. Thank you."