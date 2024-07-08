Exclusive

Conservative election campaign was a ‘disaster’ as Sunak wasn’t a ‘natural campaigner’, defeated Tory MP tells LBC

8 July 2024, 18:46

Simon Clarke speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr
Simon Clarke speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Conservatives' election campaign was a "pretty good disaster" and Rishi Sunak is not a "natural campaigner", defeated Tory MP Sir Simon Clarke has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Levelling Up Secretary also said he had a ‘slight out of body experience’ today listening to Rachel Reeves’ speech on house building.

Sir Simon told Andrew that some of what she said was ‘right and important’ and in parts a speech he could have delivered himself.

Reflecting on his parties' campaign, he told LBC: "I think it was a pretty good disaster and the causes of that were complex. Not all of those by any means sit with Rishi Sunak and the people in No.10 around him.

"Now that this is all over, I think I can say what I honestly feel, which is that he is a very good man and a very talented administrator, but he's not a natural campaigning politician."

Sir Simon Clarke brands election campaign a 'disaster'

Pressed further on what went wrong for the Tories, Sir Simon pointed out the National Service policy, which he admitted was not appealing to many voters.

He continued: "A classic example was that our first policy announcement was National Service, which was out of the clear blue sky.

"It wasn't something which anyone had ever spoken to me about on the doorstep and it didn't sit well with me and I know a number of Conservatives who believe in individual freedom, and just felt like we were talking past the public rather than to them.

"And whilst I completely accept lots of people want civic engagement to be a theme of our national conversation, I don't think that was what I would have led into the campaign with. And we didn't have compelling answers on public services or on house building or on lots of the things which I think really matters."

Read More: Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

Read More: Labour has inherited ‘worst set of circumstances since second world war,’ says Rachel Reeves

As for his reflection on the Chancellor's speech, Sir Simon said he experienced an "out of body experience".

"Whilst clearly there are massive differences between how the Chancellor approaches these questions and how I would, I also think that some of what she said in her speech today was right and important," he continued.

Peter Kyle: 'We aren't going to let anything get in the way of putting food on people's tables first'

"And I've been a strong advocate for growth. I think that those fundamental insights of what Liz talked about was absolutely right, even if the execution was wrong.

"And I think when it comes to these questions they are now really important issues that the Conservative Party needs to face up to here. House prices are now at their most expensive relative to earnings since 1876, they are about nine times average earnings now. In the 1990s that was about four times.

"So, there has been a massive problem with our house building industry, a lack of, frankly, the ability to produce sufficient land supply. If we resist what the government is setting out here, I worry it's going to put us in a very bad place with the voters because actually, we do need to solve this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Cameron will not serve in the Shadow Cabinet

David Cameron quits frontline politics as Rishi Sunak unveils shadow cabinet with Tory party chairman to step aside

Scarlett Vickers

Pictured: 'Wonderful' Schoolgirl, 14, killed with single stab wound as parents appear in court charged with murder

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater’s dad pleads with Interpol and British police to get involved in search for missing teenage son

The former Veterans Minister has hit out at Keir Starmer

Ex-Veterans Minister hits out at Keir Starmer after dropping dedicated post in Cabinet

President Biden at a church in Philadelphia yesterday

'I dare you to challenge me': Defiant Joe Biden takes on critics calling for him to step down from presidential race

The M25 will close across the weekend

Drivers face more misery as M25 closed for three days this week as AA warns of travel chaos before Euros final

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Jay Slater ‘lost’ apartment key night before disappearance, new theory claims - as father says 'everything stinks'

At least 31 people have been killed across the country, including 17 in Kyiv

Russia ‘cannot claim ignorance’, Zelenskyy says, as 31 killed in attacks on Ukraine including children’s hospital

Close up hand holding mobile phone Nokia 3310 isolated on pink background. Female hand holding old used phone Nokia 3310.

Eton pupils given ‘brick’ phones instead of smartphones under new policy

Anti-tourism protesters target diners in Barcelona restaurant

‘You’re not welcome!’: Furious anti-tourism protesters spray diners with water guns as tensions rise across Spain

A busy arrivals lounge at Terminal 2 as the airport is under severe pressure with cancelled flights and staff shortages. (file image.)

Thousands of holidaymakers left 'stranded' as delays hit Heathrow and Gatwick airports

Toni Kroos has slammed 'out of control' immigration in Germany

‘My daughter is safer in Spain’: Immigration in Germany is ‘out of control’, says Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Hannah Bardell lost her Livingston seat to Labour's Gregor Poynton

Ousted SNP MP: 'No apology needed from Nicola Sturgeon and party mudslinging is unhelpful'

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury was again re-elected with 53.7% of the vote at the UK 2024 General Election.

Emily Thornberry “sorry and surprised” at Keir Starmer cabinet snub

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and rape in 2022

‘Brazen’ Andrew Tate and brother Tristan accused of failing to pay tax on £21m revenue from online business

Tv Detective Mark Williams-Thomas has spoken about why Jay Slater turned down a lift before he vanished

Heartbreaking reason Jay Slater 'turned down lift home' before wandering into mountains, ex-detective reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said there is no time to waste when it comes to fixing the economy

Labour has inherited ‘worst set of circumstances since second world war,’ says Rachel Reeves
Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con."

Yvette Cooper launches audit of "complete con" Rwanda scheme in bid to 'get money back'

Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child

England star Jack Grealish announces he is expecting first child with long-term partner Sasha Attwood
Russian missiles struck multiple targets in Ukraine this morning including Ukraine's biggest children's hospital

Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine
One of the machines is installed in a US shop

Gun owners in three US states can now buy ammunition from vending machines

Police are investigating the mysterious death of barman Alex Marangon

Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

The UK’s youngest MP Sam Carling has hit back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job.

UK’s youngest MP hits back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job
Pubs in England will be able to stay open late on Wednesday so punters can watch the Three Lions play in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Pubs in England can stay open until 1am for Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday

Callum Fahim, inset, has flown home after abandoning his search for Jay

TikToker abandoned search for Jay Slater and flew home after receiving threats someone is ‘going to find you’
Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.

Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit