Keir Starmer flip flops and Margaret Thatcher aprons: Greg Hands' guide to what to buy at the Tory conference

Greg Hands joins Henry Riley at the Conservative Party conference

By Emma Soteriou

Greg Hands joined LBC's Henry Riley at the Conservative Party conference to discuss the highlights of this year's event.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands showed LBC around the merchandise stand for the conference, which included Keir Starmer flip flops, Margaret Thatcher aprons and even some early Christmas decorations.

He took Henry Riley through some of his store favourites and spoke to attendees who stopped by at the stand.

Mr Hands has attended the conference 23 times - but this year marks his first time as chairman of the party.

This year will also be the first time Rishi Sunak makes an appearance as PM.

"I think people are right behind Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. I think people want to see what he’s been doing in terms of the progress we’re making, delivering on the five priorities," Mr Hands said.

When asked what he thinks will make the 2023 party conference a success, he added: "I want Conservatives coming out of this conference feeling really upbeat about the party’s prospects and feeling great about being a Conservative and great about the direction Rishi Sunak's taking the party."