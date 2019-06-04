Conservative Party Reveal When The New Prime Minister Will Be Announced

4 June 2019, 19:35

The new Prime Minister will be in place by July 22nd.
The new Prime Minister will be in place by July 22nd. Picture: PA

The executive of the powerful 1922 Committee and the Conservative party board have met and agreed on new rules for the Tory Party leadership contest.

The Committee have revealed that a new Prime Minister will be in place the week beginning July 22.

In order to deal with the crowded field, candidates now need to secure support from eight MPs rather than the two required under the system used in 2016.

To stay in the contest, candidates will then need to win at least 16 votes in the first ballot and 32 in the second round in order to speed up the process of whittling them down to a final two.

If the ballot thresholds are met by all candidates, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated.

The first ballot of MPs will take place on June 13, with further votes scheduled on June 18, 19 and 20.

The winner - and the next prime minister - will be decided by Tory members from the two candidates remaining at the end of the process.

The process will begin with a call for candidates at 5pm on Friday, after Theresa May formally quits as Tory leader.

Nominations will be received from 10am on Monday, June 10 and will close at 5pm that day.

Once the parliamentary votes have been completed, the first membership hustings is planned for June 22, with the whole process due to end in the week beginning July 22.

On Tuesday two hopefuls in the race dropped out, James Cleverly and Kit Malthouse both withdrew their entries.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Green pledges £25m more to save Arcadia empire ‎

Trump visit: President sparks NHS row as he promises 'phenomenal' trade deal

Production at world's biggest Nutella factory hit by workers' protests

Green pledges another £25m to save high street empire

Russia requires Tinder to hand over users' data on demand

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
President Trump faces the press ahead of his UK trip

Trump UK Visit: What Is The US President's Schedule And How Long Is He Here?
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full