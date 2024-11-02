Kemi Badenoch says it is 'enormous honour' to be elected new leader of Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former business secretary was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

The North West Essex MP will replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition and seek to chart a path back to power for the Tories after their disastrous election defeat in July.

She is the first Black person to lead a British political party and the fourth female Conservative leader.

Kemi Badenoch beat her opponent Robert Jenrick in the final two. Picture: Getty

Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to her leadership rival Robert Jenrick after her election and said the party's task was "tough but simple".

She said: "I'd also like to pay a special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who has fought a great campaign.

"Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and your determination. You and I know that we don't actually disagree on very much, and I have no doubt that you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

"I would also like to thank all the other candidates: Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and your many insights.

"We have come through this campaign more united and the party needs you now more than ever."

Kemi Badenoch is the first Black person to lead a British political party. Picture: Alamy

The party faces a significant challenge, with just 121 MPs after an election that saw the party lose seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform.

A YouGov poll published ahead of the result found four in 10 voters had an unfavourable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29% of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister.

Congratulations to @KemiBadenoch on being elected @Conservatives party leader.



I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour.



Let’s unite behind her. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2024

Rishi Sunak congratulated Kemi Badenoch on becoming Conservative leader, urging the party to unite behind her.

He said: "Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on being elected Conservative Party leader.

"I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour.

"Let's unite behind her."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also congratulated her.

He said in a post on X: "Congratulations, Kemi Badenoch on becoming the Conservative Party's new leader.

"The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.

"I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people."