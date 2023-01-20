Covid conspiracy theorist jailed for plotting terror attack to 'bring down the government'

Oliver Lewin will spend six and a half years in jail
Oliver Lewin will spend six-and-a-half years in jail. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kieran Kelly

A notorious Covid conspiracy theorist has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for plotting to attack phone masts as part of a plan to topple the UK government.

Telecoms engineer Oliver Lewin has been convicted of preparing terrorist acts, despite claiming his comments to undercover security operatives were part of a "fantasy".

The 38-year-old, from Leicestershire, was convicted after being accused of carrying out reconnaissance, purchasing equipment and tools, and seeking out recruits to help him target national infrastructure.

Lewin, who has experience working on installing and maintaining radio masts, carried out research online but had caused no damage before his detention, a trial was told.

A list belonging to Lewin that was obtained by police appears to show the conspiracy theorist planning to get gun ammunition, water, gloves and binoculars for an attack.

Oliver Lewin
Oliver Lewin. Picture: West Midlands Police
Lewin's list shows planning an attack
Lewin's list shows planning an attack. Picture: West Midlands Police

He was arrested in late August 2021 after saying he was on a "war footing" against the government and joining a Telegram group which contained undercover police officers.

He told undercover officers that Sutton Coldfield, in the West Midlands, was an "exceptionally high value target", and said it was a target for "fire-bombing".

Some of Lewin's anti-government messages were also anti-semitic, a court was told.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said false claims made by Lewin included attempts to convince undercover officers that trips to a garage to buy beer that were actually reconnaissance of potential targets.

The judge told Lewin: "The difficulty I must confront, is separating out what you actually intended from your many untruths and exaggerations.

"In approaching the question of what you genuinely intended, the starting point is the jury's conclusion that between 24th July and 25th August 2021, you held an intention to commit an act of terror and took at least some preparatory steps to bring that about.

"In this respect, and being faithful to the jury's verdict, I conclude that you intended to attack communication transmitters by cutting cables, either on the masts or running underground.

"You told your online contacts that you were going to act when Covid passports were introduced, and you appear to have believed that this was likely to occur in September 2021.

"Your plan was to cause significant and lasting damage to transmitters in the East Midlands."

Oliver Lewin
Oliver Lewin. Picture: West Midlands Police

He added: "At the time of the indictment, you were socially isolated, depressed and lacking in self-worth. These features led you into telling many lies about the extent of your terrorist activities.

"Your objective was to influence the Government, although in reality the prospects of you successfully doing so were remote in the extreme.

"In light of all of the evidence, I conclude that at the time of your arrest your plans were far from complete, and your intended terrorist action was not imminent.

"Your autism impacted upon your ability to make rational choices and exercise appropriate judgment. For these reasons, I am satisfied that your responsibility is substantially reduced by your mental disorder."

Lewin had the capacity and knowledge to have interfered with communications infrastructure, his lawyer said, but had not caused any damage.

The defence lawyer told the court: "He is plainly skilled and highly intelligent in some ways. He had not put a foot wrong before the Covid lockdowns."

Police said Lewin made searches related to a number of masts in Leicestershire and Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

Lewin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before parole will be considered.

