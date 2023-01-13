Met police take over search for wealthy missing mother ‘with Royal ties’ after she was spotted in east London

13 January 2023, 07:55 | Updated: 13 January 2023, 08:23

The Met police have taken over the search for Constance Marten
The Met police have taken over the search for Constance Marten. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Scotland Yard has taken over the search for a wealthy missing mother who has 'ties to the royal family' after she was spotted in east London.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police have taken over the investigation into the whereabouts of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their newborn child, and are making "urgent enquiries" to find them.

Police said 35-year-old Ms Marten is believed to have "very recently" given birth, adding that "neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals".

Police issued a direct plea to the pair, saying: "Please think of your baby's health and wellbeing."

Miss Marten is from an aristocratic landowning family in Dorset with 'ties to the Royal Family'. But it is understood that she has not been in close contact with them for a considerable time.

Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset
Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset. Her father, Napier Marten, was a page to Queen Elizabeth.

The couple were initially travelling in a vehicle that was found broken down near junction four - Farnworth, Bolton - of the M61 on January 5, police said.

Read more: Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex earlier this week
Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex earlier this week. Picture: Police handout

A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police after the vehicle was found but no occupants were present.

The couple's last known sighting was on January 7 at East Ham station in Newham, east London, between 11.45am and 12:30pm.

The Met said that detectives from Essex Police established the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham station that day.

They are believed to have left their vehicle at Bolton, travelled to Liverpool and then to Harwich, and there were also confirmed sightings of them in Colchester.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford made a direct plea to the couple to make contact with officers and said there are a number of officers "carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby".

He said: "Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby's health and wellbeing, and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.

"Please do this for your child. You wouldn't be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby."

He also appealed to members of the public who might have seen the trio to contact police.

He said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

"The help from members of the public has been invaluable over the past week and I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Constance, Mark or their newborn baby - either in London or further afield - to contact us without delay. Together we can ensure they and their newborn baby are safe and well."

