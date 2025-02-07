Exclusive

'Constitution be damned': Donald Trump will run for President again, his nephew tells LBC

By Lauren Lewis

Donald Trump's estranged nephew has told LBC that he expects the President will try for a third term in the White House.

Fred Trump III said the President has already "trampled on the Constitution" and that "whether he won or lost the 2024 election, he will be around for 2028."

He claimed the US President doesn't care about making moves that are considered unconstitutional.

"We've seen two federal judges now, I believe, two that have pushed back and said that the freezing of the federal funds is is unconstitutional," he said.

"When is it going to be that Donald says, I don't give a damn. I'm doing it anyway. That's what I think people really need to be nervous about."

He added that the President has a "kind of Queen's attitude" because he is from Queens, New York.

"You can't run for president, a third term. It's in the Constitution. Oh, yeah? Well, what are you going to do about it?".

Fred Trump III also claimed the President has overplayed his hand on Palestine.

"I don't think he has the appreciation for it.

"Palestinians would rather die in their land the way it is right now than shuffling off or being forced into other countries they have no historical background with.

"He may have overplayed his hand a little bit but you can see people falling in line behind him".

Questioned on the President's relationship with Elon Musk, Fred Trump III said: "Right now they seem to be working together quite well but he does not like other people taking the limelight from him.

"Stakes are a little higher right now so there may be a little more runway for this to play out, it's important for the Democrats to continually lean in on what Musk is doing and how he's doing it.

'We can already see in some polls that even with Republicans Musk's popularity is waning".

Fred Trump III was also drawn on the President's reaction to the Washington plane crash, during which he blamed diversity hiring for the fatal incident.

"The real Donald came out. He either doesn't understand it or doesn't care," he said.

"He had a mission and that was to blame people who were probably blameless in this.

"And what disappointed me is his new transportation secretary - Sean Duffy - has to have a child with developmental disabilities. My son has complex disabilities.

"So when I'm watching Sean Duffy standing next to Donald while Donald is trashing people with intellectual disabilities, something has really gotten off-skew here".

Fred Trump III has previously hit out at his estranged uncle, telling LBC that the then president-elect told him he should let his disabled son die.

Fred Trump III told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that his uncle "doesn't want to be around people he deems lesser than him".

Fred Trump, who voted for Kamala Harris, said that the row over his son William took place around 15 years ago after the financial crisis.

He said that caring for William, who was then aged ten, had become difficult and so he went to his uncle for help.He told Tom that Donald Trump said: "Your son doesn't recognise you, let him die and move down to Florida [where the president-elect lives.]"

Fred Trump III is the author of All In The Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.

