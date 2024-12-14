Construction workers 'four times more likely' to take their own life as 7,000 deaths linked to mental illness

By Shannon Cook

A report found that construction workers are at an increased risk of suicide, with 7,000 workers losing their lives due to mental illness.

The study was conducted by On The Tools - a social media community of tradespeople - and found that 73% of construction workers in the UK have been impacted by mental illness.

There are around 2.1 million construction workers across the UK, with 7,000 lives thought to be lost due to suicide.

The statistics suggest that construction is one of the worst impacted industries for mental health issues in the UK.

The study also found that work absences - linked to poor mental health - are causing financial strain on the industry. These absences are reportedly costing £2.7bn a year.

Alice Brooks, brand manager of On The Tools, told Sky: "If doctors or teachers were seeing those rates of suicide in any other industry, I think there would be a national outcry.

"But because it's construction, I think people don't necessarily have the best perception of tradespeople, it's being ignored."

Ms Brooks warned against the financial pressures which construction workers face, with many facing the very real fear of tool theft. She says the pressures are particularly a big concern for those who are self-employed and also facing 'isolation and loneliness.'

"We found 68% of tradespeople worry daily about tool theft which shows those wider pressures are affecting those in the trade."

James Reeves, 33, runs a decoration business in Leamington Spa, and told Sky he had experienced suicidal ideation when he was injured at work and later had £2,500 worth of tools stolen.

He said: "I had guys working for me on payroll, I had to earn a certain amount to make a profit every month, you can imagine if you're off work for three months and unable to meet those numbers, meet those deadlines it doesn't take long before you find yourself in a hole financially.

"For a long time taking my own life consumed my every waking thought and for a long time I woke up thinking that was going to be the day I took my own life. It did take quite a while to get out of that place, but I was lucky in that I got out, whereas a lot of other people aren't that fortunate."

Ms Brooks said that the mental health problems rampant in the construction industry carry consequences for everyone: "When four times the number of people are dying by suicide - who will build our hospitals, who will build our schools, maintain our roads and infrastructure?"

As a result of the shocking figures, On The Tools is aiming to raise £2.5m to fund mental health services, such as counselling for construction workers.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can reach out to Samaritans for help by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org in the UK.