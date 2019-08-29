Consumers Have Trouble Making Claims As PPI Deadline Looms

29 August 2019, 13:01

Photo issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the animatronic head of Arnold Schwarzenegger being placed in a hydraulic press during an advert to remind people how long they have left to complain about PPI.
Consumers say they are having problems making claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) with just hours to go until the deadline.

Santander's online complaints form stopped working on Wednesday night. NatWest's form also had issues.

There have been very long waits to reach banks by phone amid a surge of last-minute calls.

Customers have until 23:59 tonight to make a claim as one the UK's biggest financial scandals draws to a close.

Some people have taken to social media to complain of the issues.

Banks have apologised for the extended phone waiting times and online website issues.

PPI was designed to cover loan repayments when policyholders fell ill or lost their jobs.

But banks and loan providers mis-sold millions of policies - mainly between 1990 and 2010 - to people who did not need them or would not be covered.

An astonishing £36bn in compensation has been paid out so far, with the typical payout amounting to £2,000.

