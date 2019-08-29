Consumers Have Trouble Making Claims As PPI Deadline Looms

Photo issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the animatronic head of Arnold Schwarzenegger being placed in a hydraulic press during an advert to remind people how long they have left to complain about PPI. Picture: PA

Consumers say they are having problems making claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) with just hours to go until the deadline.

Santander's online complaints form stopped working on Wednesday night. NatWest's form also had issues.

There have been very long waits to reach banks by phone amid a surge of last-minute calls.

Customers have until 23:59 tonight to make a claim as one the UK's biggest financial scandals draws to a close.

Some people have taken to social media to complain of the issues.

@HSBC_UK impossible to find a mis sold PPI claim form on your site. Where is it? — Jackie (@jm954) August 29, 2019

Hi Wendy, we’re aware that customers have experienced difficulties accessing our online PPI claim form and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you try again, the form is now available. ^GC — Santander UK Help (@santanderukhelp) August 29, 2019

Hey there, so sorry to hear about your wait on the line today. Can you let me know which team you're trying to get in touch with? The reason I ask is because we're massively busy with the last minute rush for PPI claims so this could be why you’re facing a longer wait. Cody — Barclays UK Help (@BarclaysUKHelp) August 29, 2019

Banks have apologised for the extended phone waiting times and online website issues.

PPI was designed to cover loan repayments when policyholders fell ill or lost their jobs.

But banks and loan providers mis-sold millions of policies - mainly between 1990 and 2010 - to people who did not need them or would not be covered.

An astonishing £36bn in compensation has been paid out so far, with the typical payout amounting to £2,000.