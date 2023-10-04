'I'll pick it up if you leave me alone': Cop slammed by furious resident after he throws sandwich crusts outside home

The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

A police officer has been caught throwing his rubbish on the floor by a disgruntled resident who forced him to pick it up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage, which was taken around Witney in Oxfordshire, shows a furious resident approach the police officer, who says he threw sandwich crusts on the floor outside his official police car.

The resident hit back: "So you think it's okay to pull up outside somebody else's house and chuck your lunch, or breakfast, outside my house. That's acceptable, is it?"

The police officer replies: "I can fully understand where you're coming from...I fully take that on board. I will keep that in mind for the future."

Warning: the video below contains strong language

Cop who looks 16 caught chucking rubbish out of cop car😂.



Brilliant 👏👏😂 pic.twitter.com/3F8mi2r9Si — Raymond (@Raymond82310289) October 4, 2023

"Pick the f***ing crust up and take it with you!" the resident shouts back.

But the police officer initially refuses, saying: "I'm not going to do it while you're telling me to do it."

A back and forth ensues, before the officer finally says he will pick up the rubbish once he is left alone.

Read More: Shocking moment mother injured in dog attack as she desperately tries to protect toddler

Read More: Bodycam footage shows shocking moment Bianca Williams and partner handcuffed as officers accused of misconduct

The footage has divided opinion online, with some supporting the officer for acting in a "calm" manner.

One person said: "Dear Officer well done to you and your partner for the respect, composure and manners. You are an example to all young people and police officers."

Another person added: "I mean it’s a piece of bread chill out dave"

But others agreed with the disgruntled resident, as one person commented: "I enjoyed this video so much I watched it twice."

A fourth said: "This is the best video I've seen, well done for sticking your ground."

LBC has contacted Thames Valley Police for comment.