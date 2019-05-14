Police Officer Sentenced For Clubber Assault

The officer is on restricted duties. Picture: PA

A Police Officer has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and 90 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of assaulting a member of the public whilst on duty.

Ryan Higson, an officer with the Metropolitan Police has been sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting a 21-year-old man.

Hendon Magistrates' Court heard the assault took place whilst PC Higson was on duty in Clarence Street, Kingston.

Responding to calls of a fight outside a nightclub the PC was seen on CCTV taking a 21-year-old man to the floor.

The officer was seen striking the man while they were on the ground.

PC Higson was charged on 22 February. He pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 19 March.

After being found guilty by a district judge, PC Higson was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 90 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £2000 prosecution costs, £100 compensation to the victim and £85 victim surcharge.

PC Higson has been on restricted duties since 5 October, 2018. Misconduct proceedings will now take place.