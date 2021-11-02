Boris Johnson to hold press conference at COP26 at 5pm

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at 5pm at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister will address the nation to urge everyone to do their part to take action to tackle climate change.

His address will come after key deals were reached at COP26, including countries signing a pledge to protect forests, and to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

US President Joe Biden told the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow: "Together we are committing to collectively reduce our methane by 30% by 2030, and I think we could probably go beyond that."

He added: "Today it's approaching 100 countries that are signing on. That's nearly half the global methane emissions... It's going to make a huge difference."

Mr Biden said this would not only help fight climate change but also improve health, cut crop losses and reduce pollution.

Mr Johnson has hailed countries around the world for ending the "Great Chainsaw Massacre" by vowing to take steps to protect the worlds rainforests by 2030.