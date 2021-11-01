Live

Watch live: PM, Prince Charles and David Attenborough deliver COP26 opening speeches

By Sophie Barnett

World leaders have gathered for the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit, where Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and David Attenborough will all deliver opening speeches calling on countries to act. Watch it live here from 12pm.

The crucial COP26 climate summit kicked off yesterday, with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

The opening ceremony, which will see speeches from the Prime Minister, Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, will begin at 12pm.

The event in Glasgow - which has essentially been locked down to host the summit - will discuss coal, trees and travel.

Mr Johnson will tell the world leaders and delegates during his opening speech that humanity has "long since run down the clock" on the issue.

The Prince of Wales, who will address leaders alongside Mr Johnson, is expected to stress the urgency of action - calling for the world to be on a "war-like footing".

Around 120 heads of state and government are set to attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the Cop26 talks, where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming.

US president Joe Biden, European leaders and India's Narendra Modi are among those attending the talks, although the heads of key major economies including China's Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be there.

Delegates arriving at the conference faced long queues to get into the Scottish Event Campus venue on Monday for the opening ceremony.

You can watch the COP26 opening ceremony live at the top of this article from 12pm.