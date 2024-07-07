Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach. Picture: HM Coastguard Padstow

By Kit Heren

Mystery has struck a popular tourist beach in Cornwall, with a huge hole dug in the sand, leading local authorities to warn of a danger to life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

HM Coastguard Padstow said that a nine foot wide and eight foot deep trench had been dug in the beach at Tregirls, which it said could kill someone.

The coastguard is said to have called someone out with a digger to fill in the gap - a move that was slammed by some locals, who played down the danger.

One person told MailOnline: "You'd think these people had never been to the beach before, they'll be banning buckets and spades next. We all need to get a grip."

They added: "Somebody dug a hole on a quiet beach? So what? I can't believe the emergency services would even care, let alone fill it in and tell people off."

The hole on the beach. Picture: Facebook

But others said the hole was bizarre and that whoever dug it was selfish for leaving it on the beach.

Local woman Giorgia Guy told the paper: "People have died from falling into holes dug on the beach, or what if it had collapsed in on somebody, whoever was responsible would have that on their conscience for the rest of their lives."

Another person said on Facebook: "Anyone that finds this a joke/funny, clearly can't remember the children that have died after these sort of holes collapse onto them... Well all i can say say is lucky them!"

An HM Coastguard Padstow spokesman said: "We are aware of the large hole that has been dug on Tregirls Beach and the danger this presents to the general public. We have arranged for a local farmer to fill it in using a telehandler.

"This particular hole is approximately 9 feet wide and 8 feet deep and had been dug by hand. The potential for it to cause injury to the unwary, or to collapse in on children exploring it should not be underestimated. Sand hole collapses can cause fatalities.

"Please do not dig holes like this on our (or any other) beaches, and fill in any small ones that your children dig before you leave.

"The fact that a telehandler is required to fill this particular one in speaks volumes about the danger it presents."