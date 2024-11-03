Teenager killed and six injured after cars collide in horror crash in Cornwall - with 18-year-old driver arrested

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager has been killed and six injured after two cars collided in a horror crash in Cornwall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers attended the collision involving two black Seat Ibizas at a set of crossroads between St Tudy and St Breward near the B3266 on Friday night at around 11.15pm.

The 19-year-old who died at the scene was a front seat passenger in one of the cars.

An 18-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been bailed, the force added.

The fatal collision took place at a crossroads between St Tudy and St Breward. Picture: Getty

In a statement, Devon & Cornwall Police said: "Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision between St Tudy and St Breward, in Cornwall on Friday, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Officers were called to reports of a collision involving two black Seat Ibizas at a set of crossroads between St Tudy and St Breward near the B3266 at around 11.15pm on Friday 1 November.

"The ambulance and fire services also attended.

"A 19-year-old man, who was a front seat passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed.Six other people were taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.

"An 18-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.Officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out at an investigation at the scene and would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.

"It was reopened at around noon on Saturday 2 November.Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dashcam footage, to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50240277870."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...