Cornwall Earthquake Made Homes And Windows Shake

9 August 2019, 12:37

The earthquake struck three miles from Falmouth, Cornwall
The earthquake struck three miles from Falmouth, Cornwall. Picture: Google Street View

An 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook west Cornwall last night with residents reporting a loud bang and shaking homes and windows.

The British Geological Survey said a tremor with a magnitude of 2.2 rocked an area about three miles (5km) south-west of Falmouth at around 6pm on Thursday.

The BGS said one member of the public reported the earthquake as a "loud bang from beneath" and that the "windows shook".

Some described the tremor as like a "sonic boom".

The quake yesterday evening caused some houses to shake but no structural damage has been reported.

The Boardmasters festival in Cornwall was cancelled this week at the last minute due to severe weather warnings.

Local residents reported feeling the quake on social media, with one calling it "an eerie sensation".

According to the BGS there are 15 earthquakes in the UK every year.

