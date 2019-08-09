Cornwall Earthquake Made Homes And Windows Shake

The earthquake struck three miles from Falmouth, Cornwall. Picture: Google Street View

An 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook west Cornwall last night with residents reporting a loud bang and shaking homes and windows.

The British Geological Survey said a tremor with a magnitude of 2.2 rocked an area about three miles (5km) south-west of Falmouth at around 6pm on Thursday.

The BGS said one member of the public reported the earthquake as a "loud bang from beneath" and that the "windows shook".

Some described the tremor as like a "sonic boom".

The quake yesterday evening caused some houses to shake but no structural damage has been reported.

If you felt yesterday’s Cornwall earthquake please could you take the time out to fill in our felt questionnaire? It helps our seismologists gather important information. Thanks 🙏 https://t.co/xFEbCu88jw — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) August 9, 2019

The Boardmasters festival in Cornwall was cancelled this week at the last minute due to severe weather warnings.

I can now see why boardmasters was cancelled (after saying ‘why have they cancelled it’s lovely’) Weather in Cornwall of biblical proportions. We have had a mini earthquake,torrential rain and now shocking winds! Tie down small children & dogs 🤣 expecting frogs or locusts 😳 — Wendy Joberns (@Wendybird2012) August 8, 2019

Local residents reported feeling the quake on social media, with one calling it "an eerie sensation".

Myself and @htrebell both stopped as we heard this wierd rumbling sound around tea time.. now we see these reports.. so that's what we heard. Earthquake https://t.co/6NCjmrZdyV — KernowFishy (@KernowFishy) August 8, 2019

So we’ve apparently had a small earthquake here in Cornwall. It was such an eerie sensation. #cornwallearthquake — Justine O’Donohoe (@JustineLewen) August 8, 2019

Just had a small earthquake down in Cornwall. My beer is still standing so we are all good. — Laura 🖤 (@JustLaurahhh) August 8, 2019

According to the BGS there are 15 earthquakes in the UK every year.