Man in his 30s killed and seven others injured in knife rampage at Cornwall nightclub as 24-year-old arrested for murder

The attack happened at Eclipse Nightclub. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man in his 30s has died and seven others are injured after a knife rampage at a club in Cornwall.

Police rushed to Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin shortly after 3am after being tipped off about a "serious altercation".

They were told someone had a knife and a number of people had been stabbed. They pronounced the man in his 30s dead at the scene and the injured victims were taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing GBH with intent and is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

"At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

"This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it."

East Cornwall Local Policing Superintendent, Rob Youngman said: "This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

"Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

"Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch.

"This could include any relevant dash-cam, doorbell and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road."