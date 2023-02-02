Cornwall school under fire from parents over toilet rules and red 'period pass' cards

2 February 2023, 21:09

Penrice Academy, Cornwall
Penrice Academy, Cornwall. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A secondary school in Cornwall is under fire from parents over rules on pupils' use of toilet facilities during classes, including students only using the loo outside of lessons, and girls requesting red card passes when on their period.

Penrice Academy's policy means students should only visit to the loos outside of class time.

The school's headteacher defended the approach and said it was in place to maximise learning time.

The school also insisted that the rule will never prevent students from using the toilet if really in need.

Some took to Facebook to voice their anger. Kim Bailey wrote: "Any human, child or adult should be allowed to use the toilets at any time.

"They are hardly going to 'please Sir I have a touch of diarrhoea'. Or 'please may I use the loo my periods have started'.

"If schools are all about care and nurturing children, some of these controlling and archaic rules need rethinking."

One mum added: "They should know by now that these rules are singling students out and will not be approved of by anyone.

"Red passes are a ridiculous idea. This is a complete invasion of young girls' privacy."

While another said: "The issuing of a red card is neither sensible or a reasonable response. It clearly singles out these young people. Who already have many pressures this is an invasion of their privacy."

The school said that "red card period passes" can be requested by students ahead of time to keep in their bags and use when required.

In a newsletter, they also shared with parents the 'long-standing school expectations regarding coats in corridors and access to toilets during lesson time'.

The school's headteacher Lucy Gambier defended the policy, saying: 'All students are encouraged to wear coats on site at break times and whenever they are outside a school building walking to another lesson.'

She continued: "We primarily ask that coats are removed once indoors so that students can represent the school with pride in their full uniform.

"Penrice students are welcome to use the toilet facilities at the start of the day, in between lessons, at breaktimes, lunchtimes, and at the end of the day.

"This equates to 6 opportunities throughout the day, spaced no more than 75 minutes apart at any one time. This policy is in place to maximise learning time and minimise disruption to teaching.

"There are, of course, exceptions such as medical conditions and unexpected arrival of periods; toilet passes can be obtained by students who require flexibility or peace of mind.

Assistant headteacher James Hammersley added: "We understand that girls cannot always plan for the arrival of their periods which may take place during lessons.

"With this in mind, girls can request red period pass cards via their tutors which they can keep in their bags to use when required.

"This system has always proven successful, and many Penrice girls already know of and make use of the cards.

"Crucially, this system operates on trust, and is monitored to ensure that the cards are used appropriately."

