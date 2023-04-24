‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious". Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The government has published a how-to guide for attending the King's Coronation next month – but some fans are in disbelief about just how obvious the advice is.

Guidance from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has laid out tips on how to prepare for the King's Coronation day, but it turns out most of the advice is self-evident.

The advice is split into different categories, including how to behave, what the public "should" bring and what they "shouldn't".

Under conduct and behaviour, the public are given a number of supposedly 'helpful' suggestions. These include reminders that they "should dispose of litter" by using "litter and recycling bins", as well as a warning that they could be asked to leave for "excessive consumption of alcohol".

Most glaringly obvious, however, is the government's advice to dress "suitably for the day" depending on weather forecasts.

Specifically, it recommends if the weather is "cold or wet" fans should "bring warm, protective clothing or an umbrella".

But "if it is likely to be sunny", then people should swap out their umbrellas for "sunscreen and a hat".

Read more: More food shortages: Peppers become 'latest vegetable to be rationed as Morrisons limits customer sales'

Equally, if fans were planning to spark up a bonfire at the event, they'll be disappointed, as they have also been warned not to bring "barbecues and equipment for fires".

The government advice for attending the coronation has been labelled 'obvious' by fans. Picture: Getty images

And for people planning to visit screening sites, they're told they "may want to bring a blanket, stool or folding chair to sit on as the viewing screens are located in grassy areas".

But just two sentences down, fans are paradoxically instructed "do not bring stools or folding chairs" because "there may not be space to use or store them".

Read more: Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five

Speaking to The Sun, one person hit out at the government's advice ahead of the event, saying: "Surely one suggestion would suffice: 'Turn on the TV'.

"It takes four pages of blindingly obvious drivel before they mention the service will be broadcast live on TV, radio and online."

"I think civil servants at the Department of Culture, Media & Sport have too much time on their hands. It’s absurd."

The King's Coronation will take place on May 6.