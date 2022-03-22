'Comedy genius': Coronation Street and Shameless star dies in 'sudden accident'

22 March 2022, 15:12

The actress starred in Coronation Street.
The actress starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Coronation Street and Shameless star has died after a "sudden accident".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Comedy genius" Maggie Fox died on Monday, leaving family and friends in "a state of shock".

Her comedy partner, Sue Ryding, shared the update on Tuesday morning.

She said on social media: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her.

Ms Ryding added: "Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken."

She went on to say: "We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident."

Details of the accident are still unknown.

The actress had starred in several separate roles on Coronation Street during her career - including as Ruth Audsley and Judge Travers - between 1990 and 2010.

She also appeared in a 2006 episode of Shameless as the registrar at Frank and Sheila's wedding.

However, her perhaps most well known role throughout her acting career - which spanned 15 years - came in the shape of Bilson in ITV's The Forsyte Saga.

Ms Ryding reflected on the star's earlier years starting out, adding in her statement: "I met Maggie when we were Drama students at Bristol University in the 1970s.

"We were in a very serious production of Ibsen's The Lady From the Sea but for some reason the audience was on the floor laughing.

"A tragedy for Ibsen (he was good at those) but the launch of an epic comedy partnership.

"Our theatre company LipService was officially launched in 1985 and we have written 22 original comedies, touring all over the world, managing to have children in between!"

She ended saying: "Thank you for supporting us over all these years, we are so lucky to have such a loyal audience. We do hope you will join us to celebrate her comedy genius later in the year."

The pair had been preparing a new production to tour the UK with when Ms Fox passed away.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Corrie McKeague was 23 when he went missing on a night out

RAF gunner died after getting into bin on night out, inquest concludes

A van which was ready to head to Ukraine to deliver vital donations has been stolen

Van packed with donations to help Ukrainian refugees stolen from charity

Crowds gathered at Stansted airport too.

Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

Russian troops have been accused of killing as many as 30 of horses after torching a civilian stable in Ukraine

Russian troops 'burn 30 horses alive' in stable near Kyiv, Ukraine says

CCTV shows Ali Harbi Ali making his way to a constituency surgery

Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace duped by Russia but MoD says clip is 'doctored'

Defence Sec Ben Wallace pranked by Russia as MoD issues alert over 'state doctored clips'

Mr Romantschenko was killed on Friday in Kharkiv.

Four-time Holocaust concentration camp survivor killed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv

The UK will set there clocks an hour forward on March 27

When do the clocks go forward for summer 2022? Time, date and why the clocks change

The damning report blasted the Met’s anti-corruption practices and said lessons had not been learned decades after the murder of Daniel Morgan

Met hired 100 recruits with criminal records over last two years, damning report finds

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'

Footage appeared to show the moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in China.

'Catastrophic incident on board' Chinese plane sparked death plunge, expert says

Nazanin's daughter Gabriella was forced to wear a 'sack' visiting her mother

Nazanin's daughter was 'forced to wear a sack over her head while visiting Iranian jail'

Students protested a controversial set of security checks at City and Islington College

London college brings in 'airport-style' security checks of students - sparking walkout

Russian protester Marina Ovsyannikova has been accused of being a British spy

Russia state TV editor who staged protest accused of being 'British spy' by former colleague
Paul Scully said a line must be drawn under Partygate

Met police need to find 'speedy resolution' to Partygate scandal, minister tells LBC

A man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani

Man, 22, charged with murder of woman, 19, at student flats in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather

One killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county

Ruined shopping mall

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as battle for Mariupol rages

Endangered Bat

Endangered species status proposed for fungus-ravaged bat in US
Justin Trudeau

Trudeau strikes deal to keep his party in power until 2025

Alexei Navalny

Putin foe Alexei Navalny given nine-year jail term by Russian court
Tributes paid to photographer

Photographer’s family take Taliban chiefs to International Criminal Court
Bundestag pays tribute to holocaust survivor

German parliament honours survivor of Nazi camps killed in Ukraine
Eclipse

Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

A stranded passenger

Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

President Joe Biden speaks

Biden: Putin’s back is against the wall and he may be planning chemical attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police