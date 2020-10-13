Covid alert level: What is a tier 3 lockdown and what areas will be included in it?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier local lockdown system on Monday. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

What areas are in tier 3 of the new three tier alert system? And what are the rules and restrictions of level 3? Here’s what you need to know including what's happening with social distancing, pubs and restaurants.

Boris Johnson has confirmed England will now follow a new Covid-19 alert system where we will be divided up into three tiers - medium, high and very high.

In a bid to tackle the rising cases of coronavirus, and to avoid another national lockdown, your area will be given a tier level from one to three with certain rules and restrictions in place for each.

Tier 1 - or medium level - are those areas with a ‘medium’ increase in Covid-19 cases, while tier 2 is classed as ‘high’ and tier 3 are areas with a ‘very high’ increased infection rates and risk to the population.

With several areas expected to head into tier 3 in the coming weeks, we take a look at the rules and restrictions currently being put in place to prevent further spread of the illness.

So what does a tier 3 lockdown look like? What are the rules and restrictions? And what areas are in tier 3 of the new alert system? Here are the facts:

What is a tier 3, ‘high level’ lockdown?

Tier 3 means a ‘high level’ of coronavirus infection according to Government documents released yesterday.

What are the tier 3, ‘high level’ rules and restrictions?

If your area falls under this Covid alert level you will be faced with a number of rules and restrictions - the harshest of the three.

Alongside national measures such as the rule of six and the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants, there are severe restrictions on socialising.

This is includes a ban on meeting anybody from outside your household - indoors or outdoors - and can land you with a fine of up to £10,000 if you repeatedly breach the rule.

Pubs and bars must close if they do not serve food, however if they can provide a "substantial" meal - more than snacks such as crisps - they are allowed to stay open.

As such, wedding receptions are also banned but weddings themselves can still take place with up to 15 people - including the couple - in a Covid-secure venue.

If under tier 3, you are strongly advised against leaving your local area and are asked to avoid public transport as much as possible.

Boris Johnson confirmed that further tier 3 rules will be confirmed with local MPs and authorities, with councils able to to negotiations further measures in addition to the base restrictions.

This follows warnings from the Government's own top medical and scientific advisors on Monday that basic tier 3 measures would have little impact on the rapid spread of infection.

Currently only Merseyside - which includes Liverpool and the Wirral - has entered this alert level and local leaders have secured the closure of leisure facilities such as gyms, spas and casinos on top of the base measures.

It is understood that negotiations between the Government and leaders in Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and significant parts of the North of England are ongoing.