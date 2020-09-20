Coronavirus: Blackpool 'rammed' as police chiefs expect surge in cases

20 September 2020, 16:34 | Updated: 20 September 2020, 16:42

Pictures show Blackpool packed with visitors this weekend
Pictures show Blackpool packed with visitors this weekend. Picture: PA Images

Blackpool has been "rammed" with visitors this weekend despite pleas from the Government for people to follow coronavirus rules.

Pictures show little social distancing between people as the main promenade at the seaside town was packed with those enjoying the hot weather.

Lancashire's Deputy Chief Constable, Terry Woods, confirmed the town was "rammed" and that officers were planning for an expected uptick in cases in the coming weeks.

"Gold cover can confirm that Blackpool has been rammed this weekend with visitors," he tweeted.

"Next week ⁦(officers) will be focusing again on making sure we’re ready for those contracting the virus from the surge we’re in."

It follows the announcement of stricter lockdown measures across the whole of Lancashire - excluding Blackpool - earlier this week.

From Tuesday, households will be banned from mixing and there'll be a curfew for pubs and restaurants though the coastal resort will be exempt.

Some have argued, however, for Blackpool to impose its own lockdown restrictions as the infection has doubled in the past two weeks.

It comes as the Government confirmed it is considering tighter national restrictions to help retain control of the virus outbreak.

Earlier today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "very worried" about the second wave of the virus now emerging in the UK and claims the country is at a "tipping point" before the situation is out of control.

"We have a choice. Either everybody follows the rules - the rule of six and the need to self-isolate if you have a positive test or if you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace - or we will have to take more measures," he warned.

"I don't want to see more measures, more restrictive measures, but if people don't follow the rules that is how the virus spreads."

A further 3,899 Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours - a slight drop from the previous several days but expected due to a slump in figures each weekend.

Another 45 deaths were announced this weekend - the highest number of weekend deaths from Covid-19 recorded in weeks.

