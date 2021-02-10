Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

10 February 2021, 14:59

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February
Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Is the Prime Minister Boris Johnson making an announcement today? When is his next coronavirus and lockdown press conference?

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February.

The PM will be joined by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The press conference comes with the UK set to achieve its target of vaccinating the four most vulnerable groups by February 15.

So far 13.1 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and the PM is likely to talk more about these latest vaccine figures during the press conference.

What will the PM update the public on?

Boris Johnson is also expected to talk to the public about new travel restrictions for UK arrivals, which include the threat of a ten year jail term and fines of up to £10,000.

The new measures, which will also force travellers from red list countries to spend 10 days quarantine in a hotel before leaving self-isolation, will be implemented from Monday.

Read more: Grant Shapps: 'Red list' rule breakers must face tough penalties to save lives

Read more: Quarantine hotels: Tory MPs slam £10k fine and jail threat for hiding 'red list' visits

When did Boris Johnson last address the nation?

Boris last stood up and spoke to the UK on January 22.

He used this press conference to talk about the Kent variant of Covid-19 and its levels of mortality.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Impeachment

Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial

Finland

Finns in snowshoes create golf course artwork

Tory MP Stephen McPartland responded angrily to the cladding crisis funding

MPs and mayors criticise Robert Jenrick's £3.5 billion cladding crisis funding
US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard rescues trio stranded on deserted island for 33 days
Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has survived her battle with coronavirus

Europe's oldest person - 116-year-old French nun - survives Covid battle
Impeachment

Democrats to argue Trump alone incited mob

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form
Tory MP blasts 'incompetent' Housing Secretary over cladding crisis

Tory MP blasts 'incompetent' Housing Secretary over cladding crisis
James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Cladding crisis: Pensioner must find £7,000 for fire wardens for next 6 months

Cladding crisis: Pensioner must find £7,000 for fire wardens for next 6 months
This is the moment Iain Dale got his Covid jab

Iain Dale receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London