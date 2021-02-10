Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

By Maddie Goodfellow

Is the Prime Minister Boris Johnson making an announcement today? When is his next coronavirus and lockdown press conference?

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February.

The PM will be joined by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The press conference comes with the UK set to achieve its target of vaccinating the four most vulnerable groups by February 15.

So far 13.1 million people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and the PM is likely to talk more about these latest vaccine figures during the press conference.

What will the PM update the public on?

Boris Johnson is also expected to talk to the public about new travel restrictions for UK arrivals, which include the threat of a ten year jail term and fines of up to £10,000.

The new measures, which will also force travellers from red list countries to spend 10 days quarantine in a hotel before leaving self-isolation, will be implemented from Monday.

When did Boris Johnson last address the nation?

Boris last stood up and spoke to the UK on January 22.

He used this press conference to talk about the Kent variant of Covid-19 and its levels of mortality.