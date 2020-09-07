Coronavirus: UK weekly rate of new cases passes 20 per 100,000 people

7 September 2020, 17:49 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 18:16

The UK's rate of new infections has risen above 20 per 100,000 people
The UK's rate of new infections has risen above 20 per 100,000 people. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The UK's weekly rate of new coronavirus infections has risen above 20 per 100,000 people, the figure the government uses to consider introducing quarantine measures on people arriving from overseas.

In the week up to to 7 September, there were 21.3 new infections per 100,000 people, an increase on the 13.9 per 100,000 for the seven days up to 31 August.

The UK Government considers imposing self-isolation conditions on people returning from other countries when they see their rate of new infections rise above 20 per 100,000.

An increasing number of new positive cases of Covid-19 being reported over the past few days has driven the jump in Britain's rate.

Some 14,227 new cases were reported in the seven days up to 7 September, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Read more: Seven Greek islands placed on travel quarantine list from Wednesday

Read more: England will target specific islands in future quarantine lists

This includes 2,988 for the 24 hours up to 9am 6 September, and a further 2,948 for the 24 hours up to 9am 7 September - a total of nearly 6,000 in the space of 48 hours.

In the previous seven days to 31 August, 9,259 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile, Spain has become the first European country to record half a million cases of coronavirus, with its tally now standing at 525,549.

Of those, 49,716 were recorded in the past week, along with 237 deaths, while a third of the new infections are in Madrid which has been the region hit hardest by the pandemic.

Read more: Portugal and Greece remain on England's travel corridor list

Read more: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?

It comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that future quarantine lists for people returning to England from overseas will target specific islands rather than whole countries.

He said due to collaboration with other governments, England could now adopt a more "granular" approach to future quarantine lists, meaning a more targeted approach will be introduced.

Following this, Mr Shapps said seven Greek islands will be added to England's quarantine list from 4am on Wednesday.

These will include Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.

However, mainland Greece will remain on England's safe travel corridor list meaning people returning from the country will still not have to self-isolate for 14 days when they get home.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Embers fly from a tree stump as the Creek Fire burns in the Cascadel Woods neighbourhood of Mariposa County, California

Remote towns evacuated as California battles wildfires and heatwave
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018

Five jailed for 20 years over Jamal Khashoggi assassination

Mykonos is one of the seven Islands people will need to quarantine from

Seven Greek islands placed on England travel quarantine list

England will target specific overseas islands in future quarantine lists

Coronavirus: England will target specific islands in future quarantine lists
Virus Outbreak India

India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A travel expert has warned there will be another rush for tourists to get back to the UK before a quarantine is imposed.

'We're going to have another mad dash back to the UK' amid Greek islands quarantine
Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression

Care homes: Caller's gut-wrenching story of mother's descent into depression
Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'

Care home chief: 'Government left us on our own since start of pandemic'
Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister

Matt Hancock's care home policy is "not good enough," says shadow social care minister
Shelagh said 'there is no logic to carers being able to touch your mother and you not'

'She deserves better than this' distraught daughter unable to see mother
Maajid Nawaz calls out Scottish independence supporter for echoing Brexit rhetoric

Maajid Nawaz calls out Scottish independence supporter for echoing Brexit rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London