Coronavirus: Daily cases reach almost 4,000 in highest rise since May

16 September 2020, 18:15

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased dramatically
The number of Covid-19 cases has increased dramatically. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has jumped by almost 4,000 in the highest daily increase since May.

A total of 3,991 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and signals a further increase in infections as summer ends and the autumn begins.

In England, 3,391 cases were recorded compared to 270 in Scotland, 200 in Wales and 130 in Northern Ireland.

The figures are the highest daily recorded number since 8 May, when there were 4,649 new infections reported.

Daily cases have soared since early July, when only a few hundred cases were being recorded each day.

Read more: Local lockdown introduced in region of south Wales as coronavirus cases rise

Another 20 deaths were recorded since yesterday and hospital admissions are on the rise, with over 900 people now being treated and 115 in ventilator beds.

It comes amid speculation of further restrictions as the UK heads into winter, with a Public Health England director suggesting that night-time curfews on pubs and restaurants could be introduced in London.

A local lockdown has been introduced in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region in south Wales as cases continue to rise.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded that the supply of coronavirus tests could not keep up with demand.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the Government was facing "real challenges" on coronavirus testing and suggested that school children and their parents would be the next testing priority after NHS and social care workers.

Read more: 'We don't have enough testing capacity', Boris Johnson admits

It comes as people opted to turn up to hospital A&Es on Tuesday in a bid to get a Covid-19 test due to a lack of available bookings through the online system.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has said those with a postcode in areas with the highest rates of coronavirus should be given priority when booking a coronavirus test.

Read more: Andy Burnham calls for testing priority to be given to Covid hotspots

Meanwhile, hours of operation at several Covid-19 community tests sites in Lancashire have been reduced after people from outside local areas joined the queues.

The sites in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Preston had been open seven days a week from 10am to 3pm, but will now all be closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

