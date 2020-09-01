Breaking News

Glasgow tightens coronavirus restrictions after rise in cases

People living in three council areas in Glasgow will be subject to conditions from midnight. Picture: Getty

By Rachael Kennedy

Glasgow has tightened its lockdown restrictions after a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

In a series of tweets, the Scottish first minister said people living in Glasgow City, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire would no longer be allowed to visit other households from midnight.

This does not include places where there is an emergency or where people are caring for the vulnerable, and those in extended households, ie: people living alone, couples who do not live together and parents who live alone with children under 18.

Also under the new restrictions, entire households will be asked to isolate for 14 days should any resident be identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: 'More wretched Covid to come, but UK is getting back on its feet', says Boris Johnson

Indoor visits to care homes and hospitals will also be limited to essential visitors - although outdoor visits at care homes will be allowed to continue with up to three people from a maximum of two households.

These restrictions are expected to remain in place for a fortnight, Mrs Sturgeon said, adding that she would begin reviewing them in a week's time.

In the meantime, schools and nurseries will remain open and plans for reopening colleges and universities will stay the same.

READ MORE: Bolton Council asks for town to remain in lockdown

1. Just chaired @scotgov Resilience meeting attended by @NHSGGC @GlasgowCC @EastRenCouncil @WDCouncil. Given concern in these 3 council areas about rapidly rising #COVID cases - and on clinical advice - new restrictions will apply from midnight tonight..../ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 1, 2020

"I know how difficult this will be - I am a Glasgow resident so these rules apply to me too - but they are essential to, I hope, nip this in the bud and avoid tougher restrictions," she said.

"Please - in every part of Scotland - stick to the rules. That is vital to keep this virus under control."

READ MORE: LBC goes undercover at illegal rave in Essex as police fail to shut it down

The decision to tighten restrictions came after 66 new positive test results were recorded in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area on Tuesday.

It prompted Mrs Sturgeon to hold a resilience meeting with health officials and the relevant councils to discuss "concern" over rapid rises in case numbers.

READ MORE: 104 confirmed coronavirus cases at Norfolk chicken factory

"Over the past two days, we have seen 314 new cases in Scotland and 135 of these in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area," she said.

"If these numbers continue or - and this is the fear - they rise further, then more people will fall ill from COVID-19 and more people will enter hospital and intensive care."