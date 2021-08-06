Coronavirus levels from Delta variant in vaccinated people 'similar to those without jab'

6 August 2021, 12:49

Early studies suggest levels of coronavirus in a vaccinated person are the same as someone who has not been jabbed
Early studies suggest levels of coronavirus in a vaccinated person are the same as someone who has not been jabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The levels of coronavirus found in people infected by the Delta variant are similar regardless of if they are vaccinated, new data suggests.

Public Health England's findings could have implications for the infectiousness of people who are vaccinated but get infected with the variant.

The organisation said its study indicates that "levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people".

"This may have implications for people’s infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not," it added.

"However, this is early exploratory analysis and further targeted studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case."

