Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor to make statement as minister says Covid 'out of control'

9 October 2020, 13:03

Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases
Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases. Picture: PA

The government has been urged to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis today as figures show it is 'getting out of control' with a surge in cases, particularly in the north of England.

Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement this afternoon on measures planned to help businesses that are going to be affected by lockdown measures that are set to come into force next week.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to announce new covid-business help

READ MORE: 'Marked increase' in covid cases in England

Follow all the developments LIVE

Happening Now

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2020 Florida Voters

‘Florida has done it again’: Judge denies motion to extend voter registration
Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Sophie Petronin

75-year-old hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs
Virus Outbreak Russia

Russia and Czech Republic report record numbers of new coronavirus infections
King Harald V of Norway

Successful heart operation for Norway’s 83-year-old King Harald
Germany Squat Eviction

German police clear out infamous Berlin squatters’ building

The football fans were relegated to watching penalties through the window

Scottish football fans watch Euro 2020 clash at pub windows after 10pm curfew

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?
Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"
Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation
James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace "doesn't work"

James O'Brien caller explains why NHS test and trace 'doesn't work'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London