Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Live
Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor to make statement as minister says Covid 'out of control'
9 October 2020, 13:03
The government has been urged to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis today as figures show it is 'getting out of control' with a surge in cases, particularly in the north of England.
Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement this afternoon on measures planned to help businesses that are going to be affected by lockdown measures that are set to come into force next week.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to announce new covid-business help
READ MORE: 'Marked increase' in covid cases in England
Follow all the developments LIVE
Happening Now