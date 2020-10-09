Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor to make statement as minister says Covid 'out of control'

Northern cities are facing a rise in covid cases. Picture: PA

The government has been urged to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis today as figures show it is 'getting out of control' with a surge in cases, particularly in the north of England.

Rishi Sunak is due to make a statement this afternoon on measures planned to help businesses that are going to be affected by lockdown measures that are set to come into force next week.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to announce new covid-business help

READ MORE: 'Marked increase' in covid cases in England

Follow all the developments LIVE