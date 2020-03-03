Live

Coronavirus live: Government unveils virus 'battle plan'

The UK government will set out its plans on Tuesday. Picture: PA

The UK's plan to tackle coronavirus is due to be revealed by the Prime Minister and senior health officials later, as the outbreak spreads globally.

The number of people in the UK who have tested positive for the virus stands at 39.

The number of people in the UK who have tested positive for the virus stands at 39.

Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government's plan, vowing that officials are "ready to take necessary steps" to contain coronavirus and protect the vulnerable.

