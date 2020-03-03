Live

Coronavirus live: Government unveils virus 'battle plan'

3 March 2020, 07:37 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 07:51

The UK government will set out its plans on Tuesday
The UK government will set out its plans on Tuesday. Picture: PA

The UK's plan to tackle coronavirus is due to be revealed by the Prime Minister and senior health officials later, as the outbreak spreads globally.

The UK's battle plan to tackle coronavirus is due to be revealed as the country prepares for the illness to spread more widely in the days and weeks ahead.

The number of people in the UK who have tested positive for the virus stands at 39.

Boris Johnson is due to set out the Government's plan, vowing that officials are "ready to take necessary steps" to contain coronavirus and protect the vulnerable.

Follow all the developments in our live blog.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu claims victory in Israel's third election in under a year

Domestic abusers could be forced to take lie detector tests to monitor behaviour

Coronavirus: UK supermarkets 'draw up emergency plans for major outbreak'

Woman who posed as man on Grindr jailed for 'disturbing' campaign

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to reveal government plan to tackle outbreak of COVID-19

The News Explained

A woman wears a facemask to protect herself in London

Coronavirus: Why it's more than "just another flu virus"

Boris Johnson visited scientists trying to stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying if you get the virus?
Nick Ferrari heard why facemasks won't protect you from coronavirus

Coronavirus: Expert explains why facemasks won't protect you from Covid-19
How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year