Coronavirus live: latest developments as Europe closes doors to UK

By Asher McShane

Many European countries closed their doors to the UK after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus that is said to be up to 70pc more transmissible.

France closed its border to the UK last night, including to hauliers, sparking warnings over the UK's fresh food supply.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has reassured the public that the closure will not affect the supply of the coronavirus vaccine.

A COBRA meeting has been called by the Prime Minister to discuss the situation.

