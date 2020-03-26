Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce support for self-employed

26 March 2020, 06:12

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's expected to announce more support measures to help self-employed people through the coronavirus shutdown later.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament he wanted to achieve "parity of support" so the self-employed could have similar levels of protection to waged workers.

The Chancellor will outline his measures on Thursday, on the day the number of people testing positive for coronavirus is likely to pass 10,000.

A total of 97,019 people had been tested with 87,490 negative results, while the number of deaths of UK patients who tested positive for Covid-19 increased from 422 to 465 is a jump of 43.

Follow all the news as it happens:

