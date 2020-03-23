Live

Coronavirus live news: McDonald's to close and jury trials stopped

Masks have become an increasingly common sight in the UK. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister's warning "further measures" may be necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus, if people don't stay two metres apart.

Over the weekend large crowds gathered in parks and seaside resorts up and down the country despite official messages to stay at home due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, schools across the UK are closed today - with an appeal to parents to only send their children into a classroom if they are a key worker.

That includes NHS staff, police and those in food distribution.

Train companies are moving to a reduced timetable from this morning, while shops and retailers have started to close their doors.

