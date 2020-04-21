Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Masks for public 'could put NHS supplies at risk'

21 April 2020, 05:39

NHS bosses have issued the warning
There's a warning NHS workers could suffer shortages of masks if the Government begins telling the public to wear them.

Scientific advisers are reviewing the use of masks, despite the World Health Organisation suggesting there is no evidence to support the general population wearing them.

NHS Providers says ministers should "fully assess" the impact any new advice could have.

It comes amid continued concerns over shortages of protective equipment for NHS staff treating coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 124,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with 16,509 deaths in hospitals.

Coronavirus: Trump to 'temporarily suspend immigration' to US due to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Compulsory face masks to lift lockdown could 'jeopardise' NHS supply

Coronavirus: Virgin Australia in voluntary administration amid COVID-19 fears

Coronavirus: UK only formally asked Turkey for PPE shipment after it said it was already on its way

Coronavirus: Coventry's cathedral is a symbol of hope and defiance once more

