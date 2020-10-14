Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Johnson faces Starmer at PMQs amid circuit breaker row

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer are to face each other over the looming prospect of tighter covid-19 restrictions with mounting calls for a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

Northern Ireland has already agreed to close schools for two weeks and pubs and restaurants for four. Liverpool has been added to tier three of the government's new system and it is expected that Manchester and Lancashire could be next.

Follow all the developments live below and watch PMQs at the top of the page from midday.