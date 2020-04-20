Live

Coronavirus LIVE: UK hospital deaths reach 16,060 as PPE concerns grow

20 April 2020, 05:42

Concerns have been raised over PPE for hospital staff
Concerns have been raised over PPE for hospital staff. Picture: PA

There's growing anger over a lack of supplies of personal protective equipment for frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighty-four tonnes worth of the PPE including 400,000 gowns, which failed to arrive from Turkey as scheduled yesterday will now arrive in the UK today.

The Government's financial support for workers who've been furloughed due to coronavirus opens this morning.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme allows businesses to claim towards 80 per cent of staff wages, up to £2,500 a month.

The number of UK hospital deaths has reached 16,060 after the announcement of 596 more patients deaths.

Follow the latest as it happens:

Happening Now

Latest News

Coronavirus: Minister 'confident' delayed shipment of protective equipment will arrive today

Coronavirus: NHS appeals for blood plasma from survivors for trial to help new COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus: Government rejects Sunday Times claims in unusual 2,000-word rebuttal

Coronavirus: Minute's silence to be held for key workers who have died from COVID-19

Coronavirus: UK's furlough scheme opens amid warning delays could be 'catastrophic'

The News Explained

Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The background you need to understand the coronavirus figures

UK coronavirus deaths: The important reason the figures are fluctuating so much