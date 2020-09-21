Live

Coronavirus Live: Whitty and Vallance to give key pandemic update

Sir Patrick Vallance (L) and Professor Chris Whitty (R) will hold a briefing at 11am. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will deliver a key coronavirus briefing at 11am today as they warn UK case numbers are "heading in the wrong direction".

The government's Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser will update the country on the gravity of the Covid-19 outbreak and how it is spreading between towns.

They are set to speak at 11am and are expected to lay out measures which could be adopted to help bring the infection rate under control.

The pair will also present data on other countries, for example France and Spain, who are experiencing a second wave and the measures the UK should adopt to avoid following in their footsteps.

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below...