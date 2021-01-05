Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Coronavirus lockdown - live updates with PM news conference due
5 January 2021, 13:33 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 13:36
Boris Johnson is to update the nation at 5pm today after putting England into a third national lockdown.
The Prime Minister announced the new lockdown on Monday amid soaring coronavirus cases.
Scotland is also in a new lockdown from today with tighter restrictions imposed by Nicola Sturgeon.
Earlier today Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of support for businesses to help them make it through lockdown and keep going until Spring.
