Coronavirus lockdown - live updates with PM news conference due

Third national lockdown for England begins amid soaring Covid cases. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is to update the nation at 5pm today after putting England into a third national lockdown.

The Prime Minister announced the new lockdown on Monday amid soaring coronavirus cases.

Scotland is also in a new lockdown from today with tighter restrictions imposed by Nicola Sturgeon.

Earlier today Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of support for businesses to help them make it through lockdown and keep going until Spring.

