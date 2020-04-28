Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Virus death toll smallest increase since March

28 April 2020, 06:16 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 06:33

The UK has seen its lowest death toll since March
The UK has seen its lowest death toll since March. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson will lead a minute's silence this morning in tribute to all frontline workers who have died in the fight against coronavirus.

Analysis shows ninety-five per cent of people who have died with coronavirus in English hospitals had underlying health issues.

Across the UK, more than 21,000 patients have passed away, with Monday's daily rise, the smallest in four weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is answering questions from LBC listeners in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

If you want to ask the Health Secretary a question, call 0345 6060 973 from 8am today. Or email nick@lbc.co.uk with your question and contact details.

Follow the latest news as it happens:

Happening Now

Latest News

Coronavirus: Bondi Beach reopens to swimmers and surfers as lockdown relaxed in New South Wales

Captain Tom Moore receives 125,000 cards for his 100th birthday

Coronavirus: 95% of victims in England hospitals had underlying health conditions

Coronavirus: David Miliband warns of a billion infections and 3 million deaths in poorest countries

Coronavirus: British man, 81, could be 'executed by COVID-19' in jail, campaigners say

The News Explained

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?