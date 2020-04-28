Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Virus death toll smallest increase since March

The UK has seen its lowest death toll since March. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson will lead a minute's silence this morning in tribute to all frontline workers who have died in the fight against coronavirus.

Analysis shows ninety-five per cent of people who have died with coronavirus in English hospitals had underlying health issues.

Across the UK, more than 21,000 patients have passed away, with Monday's daily rise, the smallest in four weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is answering questions from LBC listeners in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

If you want to ask the Health Secretary a question, call 0345 6060 973 from 8am today. Or email nick@lbc.co.uk with your question and contact details.

Follow the latest news as it happens: