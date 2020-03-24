Coronavirus news live: UK enters total lockdown

24 March 2020, 05:49

The UK has gone into lockdown
The UK has gone into lockdown. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has announced a complete lockdown across the UK in an effort to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday evening the Prime Minister outlined strict new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, ordering people to only leave the house for a few specific reasons.

In an address last night, the Prime Minister declared the coronavirus a 'moment of national emergency'.

He said the public should go out only to shop for food, exercise once a day, care for vulnerable relatives and for essential work.

Most shops will be closed and police will be given powers to enforce the new rules - such as issuing fines.

355 people have now died across the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

Follow the latest news as it happens in our live news feed:

Happening Now

Latest News

Coronavirus: Italian priest dies after giving his respirator to younger patient he did not know

Coronavirus: Spain's death toll rises by 514 in one day to 2,696

Coronavirus: Pharmacies urge public to only buy medicines they need amid panic buying

Coronavirus: Wuhan's recovery offers UK some reasons to be cheerful

Woman, 28, charged with murder after fatal west London crash

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has announced UK lockdown - but what does this mean?

Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?
James O'Brien heard how you can maintain your mental health during isolation

How to escape coronavirus anxiety: Expert on how to survive self-isolation
A near empty train in London

Coronavirus outbreak: What is essential travel?

What will a lockdown in London look like?

Coronavirus lockdown: What would happen and would we be allowed to go outside?
Nick Ferrari asked questions about self-isolation

Nick Ferrari puts listeners' queries on self-isolating to Deputy Chief Medical Officer