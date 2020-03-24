Coronavirus news live: UK enters total lockdown

The UK has gone into lockdown. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has announced a complete lockdown across the UK in an effort to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday evening the Prime Minister outlined strict new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, ordering people to only leave the house for a few specific reasons.

In an address last night, the Prime Minister declared the coronavirus a 'moment of national emergency'.

He said the public should go out only to shop for food, exercise once a day, care for vulnerable relatives and for essential work.

Most shops will be closed and police will be given powers to enforce the new rules - such as issuing fines.

355 people have now died across the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

Follow the latest news as it happens in our live news feed: