Passengers tell LBC their experience of travelling with a suspected coronavirus case

Passengers onboard the United Airlines flight with a passenger suspected to have contracted coronavirus have recounted to LBC what happened when the plane landed at Heathrow Airport.

Passengers onboard the United Airlines flight 901 from San Francisco were told to remain in their seats after landing at Heathrow Airport because a passenger onboard was ill.

Neeraj Malhotra has told LBC, staff asked during the flight if there were any medical professionals onboard.

He said the captain then announced after landing there was a suspected case of coronavirus onboard and medical staff were going to carry out some checks.

"We were told the suspected patient was in isolation at the back of plane,"Malhotra said.

"None of the staff were protective clothing and it was quite calm on plane."

Malhotra said the captain informed passengers that similar checks had been carried out by medical staff on seven other planes that morning.

Another passenger Andy West has told LBC they were able to disembark like normal after about 20 minutes when the checks were completed.

They were told to fill out a form with questions on potential symptoms of the virus and their contact details.

He said it's upsetting to be in a confined space with someone who potentially has coronavirus.

"My business allows me to work from home, so being quarantined at home wouldn't be a major imposition...but it would be for my wife."

"I have 15 year old son who is in GCSE year and I don't want him to have to miss two or three weeks of school because he has to be quarantined."

There have been nine confirmed case of coronavirus in the UK so far.

A woman who had travelled to London from China is currently being treated at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London, after being diagnosed with the virus.