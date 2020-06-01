Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as some primary school years returned to classes today, despite reluctance from many parents over health concerns and worries over the impact social distancing will have on their children.

Extremely vulnerable members of the population have also seen a relaxation of lockdown measures today and are now allowed outside with members of their household.

Yesterday's press conference was led by Housing Minister Robert Jenrick, who pledged to make 6,000 homes available for the homeless.

At least 3,300 of those will be built in the next year, he said.

