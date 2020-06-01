Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

1 June 2020, 16:49

Watch the government's daily coronavirus public briefing led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as some primary school years returned to classes today, despite reluctance from many parents over health concerns and worries over the impact social distancing will have on their children.

Extremely vulnerable members of the population have also seen a relaxation of lockdown measures today and are now allowed outside with members of their household.

Yesterday's press conference was led by Housing Minister Robert Jenrick, who pledged to make 6,000 homes available for the homeless.

At least 3,300 of those will be built in the next year, he said.

READ MORE: Mums discuss why they did - or did not - send their kids back to school

READ MORE: Headteacher explains measures taken to keep children safe as schools return

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns of new enforcement laws if Scots continue to flout lockdown rules

READ MORE: Fourteen day quarantine could 'kill' UK tourism and travel, bosses warn

READ MORE: Hundreds queue as IKEA reopens 19 stores as lockdown restrictions ease

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Packed beaches see government urged to ban people travelling more than five miles

Louise Smith's family pay tribute to 'smiley, generous' teenager

Coronavirus: Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil amid rush to apply for UK passports

Coronavirus: Deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland rise by just one - but Sturgeon warns rule-breakers

Man in south London fatally stabbed in 'drill rap' rivalry, court told

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy
South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like
Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?